BHUBANESWAR: Esplanade One is all set to host the second edition of Midnight Sale. This time, it will be bigger and better, with around 100 top national and international brands set to feature here Thursday.

Brands like Reliance Digital, Lifestyle, Marks and Spencer, Home Centre, Iconic, IDestiny, Chilli’s, Burger King, Hamley’s, TimeZone and many more will be on sale in Odisha for the first time under one roof.

With the best of fashion, food and entertainment, Esplanade One will become the number one choice for the people of Odisha given the wide array of offerings.

In the first 15 months of operations, the mall has already become Bhubaneswar’s most popular hangout for all age groups. With special offers, easy shopping facilities and extended shopping hours till midnight August 15, we are sure our customer experience will reach a new level.

“More excitement, more gifts and fun will make the environment joyful. As Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on the same day we are expecting families over here,” said Parth Naik, Centre Director at Esplanade One Mall.

Speaking about the sale, Parth Naik added, “We are extremely delighted with how Odisha has accepted us in such a short span of time. At Esplanade One, we have left no stone unturned to ensure a superlative experience is delivered to everyone who visits us, whether it is fashion, fun or food. The phenomenal response which we got for the midnight sale last year, gave us the confidence to make it bigger and better this year. With over 100 brands offering humongous discounts, we are certain that we will elevate the shopping experience of Odisha to a whole new level.”

With Esplanade One, Nexus Malls now boasts of over 5.3 million sq.feet of Grade A retail space in the country. Started in May 2016, Nexus Malls is now the second largest retail real estate developer in the country with nine malls in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Pune, Indore and now Bhubaneswar.