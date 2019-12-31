Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Prakash Solanke, who was miffed at not being inducted into the Maharashtra council of ministers, said Tuesday he would not resign from the party.

Solanke, who represents Majalgaon seat in Beed district, had earlier said Monday that he would resign as member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly as he is ‘unworthy to do politics’.

The four-term MLA met NCP state chief Jayant Patil, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and senior leader Dhananjay Munde at the party office here Tuesday. He later told reporters that since he was a four-term legislator, he expected ‘justice’ during the expansion of the Uddhav Thackeray-led ministry on Monday.

“I was unhappy at being sidelined and wanted to quit as MLA and politics. But, my party workers (in Majalgaon) told me not to take a decision in haste,” Solanke said.

The lawmaker said he will not quit his Assembly membership and the party. “I held talks with NCP leaders and spoke to party supremo Sharad Pawar over phone. I am satisfied with the outcome of our deliberations,” informed Solanke.

Asked what assurances he got from NCP leaders, Solanke said, “I just want to work for the party with respect.”

Meanwhile, Jayant Patil said the NCP is ‘like a family’ and the party wants to ensure respect to all its members.

Meanwhile Ajit Pawar said every party member will have expectations and there is nothing wrong in it. “But, Solanke is satisfied with the discussions and he will not quit,” added Ajit Pawar.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded Monday his Council of Ministers by inducting 36 ministers, including Ajit Pawar who was sworn in as deputy CM.

PTI