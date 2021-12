New Delhi: A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed today evening near Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, a senior police officer told news agency PTI. A search operation is on to locate the pilot. The exact location of the crash has not been revealed yet.

The plane crashed in the Desert National Park area under the Sam police station, Jaisalmer SP Ajay Singh told the agency. The SP said local police reached the spot and he is also on the way to the crash site.