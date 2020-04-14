Surat: As the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus was extended to May 3, hundreds of migrant workers took to the streets of this city once more Tuesday. They alleged that they were not getting food in the camps in which they have been sheltered and they demanded that they be allowed to return to their native places.

Approximately 500 workers took to the streets here to voice their demands. Most of them are from Odisha and associated with the textile and embroidery industry here. They asked the police and administrative officials to allow them to return home and to make arrangements for their return.

A police official informed that most of the migrant workers appeared very tense and restless. “It seems that they are very bothered that they will not be able to work for another three weeks. They said that they do not want to stay indoors for another three weeks without work and without food and other basic amenities,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

The migrant workers who had gathered in the Varachha area of this city went back to their respective camps after authorities assured them that their grievances will be looked into. The Varachha locality is a hub for migrant workers employed in the diamond industries and textile units in this city. However, the migrant workers warned that they will hit the streets again if their demands are not looked into. They said that at any cost they would like to return to their native places and they did not want to stay confined for another three weeks.

Agencies