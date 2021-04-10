Chhatrapur: Even as Covid-19 infections keep rising in Ganjam district, return of migrants is feared to worsen the situation. The district administration, seemingly worried over the trend, has been busy taking up preventive measures, a report said.

According to the report, the daily rate of infections has touched two digits. Last years, the Covid situation had gone out of control in the district when over a lakh of migrant workers returned from other states.

Now, migrants have been returning home in hordes every day in trains from hotspot states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh. Most of the towns in these states are under night curfew and lockdowns.

Meanwhile, the administration and the health department have put in place health screening at Berhampur and Chhatrapur railway stations for the people coming from outside.

Besides, the administration has made provision of recording the details of returnees at the level of panchayats and the civic body.

Gamjam police have launched a 10-day special drive to ensure people abide by Covid safety guidelines when Covid cases are rising in the district.

Meanwhile, the district administration has closed Ramalingeswar park and Tampara Lake for every Monday to avoid congregation of people Similarly, the restrictions have been imposed in Taratarini Temple for the devotees.

The famous Shakti shrine will remain closed every Wednesday. The state registered 1,282 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours while Ganjam recorded 32 cases. Thursday, the district reported 31 cases.

