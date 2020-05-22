Patna: There are no signs that woes of migrant labourers are decreasing. On the contrary it is increasing daily. A similar tale of despair surfaced when news about the death of a Keonjhar migrant worker came to light Friday. He was a resident of Patna locality in Keonjhar district. He breathed his last Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Gourang Munda, a resident of Dudhnali village of Machhagad panchayat under Patna police limits. The misery of Gourang’s family compounded as they failed to see him for the last time. His co-workers cremated Gourang Thursday afternoon after they were denied permission to take the body back to his native village.

Sources said, Gourang was the only earning member of his family comprising his parents, wife and two children. He and six others had gone to work for a contractor at Aprapali village under Ranga Reddy police limits.

During lockdown, they had registered themselves on the Odisha government’s portal and had informed they were planning to come back. However, they were prevented from travelling by the local authorities.

Gourang complained of chest pain Wednesday. He was immediately rushed to a nearby government hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Gourang’s family has been inconsolable since they got the news of his demise. Local people have urged the administration to provide some assistance to the family in distress.

