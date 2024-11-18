Nuapada: Once struggling to make ends meet, Chakradhara Sahu, a resident of Saipala village under Sadar block in this district, used to work as a migrant labour as lack of resources stood on his way of cultivating the ancestral land effectively. However, with guidance and support from Agriculture department, he revitalised his farm through water conservation initiatives and modern practices. And, now he has set an example for others by becoming a progressive farmer. District Collector Madhusudan Das, during an awareness drive for migrant workers, visited Chakradhara’s integrated farming system (IFS) on his farmland and expressed happiness over his efforts.

According to sources, Chakradhara and his family used to migrate to other states for work due to insufficient resources to cultivate their ancestral land. However, with encouragement and guidance from local agriculture overseer Rukmini Arukh and government support, he revitalised his farm by adopting modern practices. Recognising his determination, various departments extended their support. The Agriculture department provided high-quality seeds for crops like paddy, green gram, black gram, pulses like arhar and groundnuts, while Livestock department supplied goats, poultry, ducks and cattle. Horticulture department contributed banana, mango, guava and strawberry saplings. Fisheries department and Krishi Vigyan Kendra facilitated fish farming and other advanced techniques like drip irrigation, vermin compost and sweet corn farming. All these government assistance instilled hope in the minds of Chakradhara and changed his fate for better.

With renewed energy, Chakradhara now earns around Rs 4-5 lakh from his farm per annum and has become an employer, providing livelihoods to others in his community. His family helps him in farm works, and he credits his success to the unwavering support from the agriculture and allied departments, as well as the district administration. District Collector Das believes Chakradhara’s story is a beacon of hope and an example for other farmers to emulate. If others follow his path, the district can soon eliminate migration woes, he added. Chakradhara, elated by the recognition, views this as an opportunity to inspire thousands of farmers to adopt sustainable farming practices and lead a dignified life in their homeland.