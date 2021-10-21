Balugaon: As many as 22,000 migratory birds belonging to 62 species have arrived in Chilika lake in the last two weeks despite a delayed winter this year, a Balugaon wildlife official said Thursday.

According to the source, as many as 5,127 migratory birds belonging to 55 different species have already arrived at Nalaban. Out of this, there are about 300 wood sandpipers, 300 Eurasian wigeons, 280 plovers, 250 northern pintails, 200 shovelers, 140 common coots, 120 common red storks and 100 golden plovers apart from a few greater flamingoes.

Several migratory birds were also seen in Tangi, Satapada, Chilika and Rambha ranges, the official informed.

Besides, the region also witnessed the arrival of more than 10,000 Indian birds so far.

Also read: 9 girls including 6 minors rescued while being trafficked to AP

Usually, the migratory birds come to Chilika at the beginning of October every year. Despite a delayed winter onset this year, the avian guests have already reached the lake. The birds prefer to stay in Nalaban and Mangalajodi under Tangi range, the official added.

The birds come from distant places such as Russia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, USA and Canada apart from Ladakh region in India.

In view of bird hunters remaining active during this season, Balugaon wildlife department has taken several proactive measures.

At least 21 camps have been setup and a mobile squad formed for surveillance in the lake region to protect the birds.

Tangi range has the maximum of 11 camps, Balugaon range has four camps at Nalaban, Satapada has two, Rambha two and Chilika one for effective surveillance on hunting.

According to ACF Sarat Mishra, water routes will be covered by motorised boats. The mobile squad will shuttle on the land route between Balugaon and Tangi and raid different hotels and roadside eateries randomly.

As per a census conducted last year, as many as 12,42,000 migratory birds belonging to 190 different species had come to Chilika lake and its nearby areas. Seven criminal cases were registered against 15 bird hunters and more than 50 carcasses were seized from their possession along with arrest of the offenders, the ACF informed.

PNN