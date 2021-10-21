Rourkela: As many as nine girls including six minors were rescued by the Plant Site police from the local bus stand here in Sundargarh district while they were being trafficked to work as migrant labourers in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday night.

The Plant Site police have also detained two middlemen in this connection. Later, the nine rescued girls were handed over to their respective families.

According to an official, the group of girls was spotted at Rourkela bus stand along with two young men late Wednesday night. They were waiting to board a bus for Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. The middlemen had promised them to provide jobs at a prawn factory in the neighbouring state.

Plant Site police was carrying out routine patrolling near the bus stand when certain activities of the middlemen raised doubts. After enquiring to know more, it was ascertained that girls were to be trafficked.

The major girls and six minors were first taken to the police station for safety point of view. All the girls were from Bonai and Koida respectively. A detailed probe into the incident is underway, the official informed.

PNN