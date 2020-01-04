Malkangiri: The number of winged guests that visited Satiguda reservoir in Malkangiri district have declined this year, data from the recently concluded bird census suggests.

According to a source in the government, 1,588 varieties of migratory birds flocked Satiguda reservoir this year as compared to 2,117 ones in 2019.

Assistant forest conservator Srikant Nayak, who led the census, the forest department is analysing various factors to find out the causes that distracted the winged guests from visiting the reservoir.

Under the leadership of Nayak, four teams conducted the drive using binoculars, GPS and other equipment Friday. The census started 6:00am and concluded at 11:00am.