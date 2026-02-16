Kendrapara: Migratory birds from the trans-Himalayan region have begun their return journey from Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha’s Kendrapara district after a four-month winter stay.

As many as 152,762 birds of 106 species arrived at the Bhitarkanika wetlands this season to escape the harsh winter in northern Asia and parts of central Europe, an official of the Rajnagar Mangrove (Wildlife) Forest Division said.

Every year, the birds travel thousands of miles to Bhitarkanika to avoid severe winter conditions in their native regions. They typically arrive in the second week of November and remain for about four months before returning.

However, their arrival was delayed by a couple of weeks this year due to the late onset of winter. Several batches have already departed, while others are preparing to leave, the official said.

The birds flocked to the park’s water bodies and mangrove forests, drawn by the calm environment and improved habitat conditions. Large congregations were seen in the Satabhaya wetlands this winter, where forest officials intensified anti-poaching measures.

“We are hopeful that more birds will arrive with the onset of the next winter,” the official added.