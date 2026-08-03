Lahore: Concerned by frequent batting collapses, the Pakistan Cricket Board has signed former South African first-class cricketer Mike Smith as the national team’s new batting coach, starting with the upcoming tour of England.

Smith, a level-4 batting coach, has extensive experience with T20 cricket franchises, notably working with several teams in the Pakistan Super League.

A reliable source in the PCB said the agreement with Smith was verbally done after he was shortlisted from a list of candidates who applied for the batting coach’s position after an advertisement was put out by the PCB.

Smith is expected to be given the green signal to join the Pakistan team in England later this month, where three Tests are scheduled from August 19.

Smith will replace national selector Asad Shafiq, who has been working as interim batting coach and is presently in the West Indies with the national side.