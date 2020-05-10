New Delhi: Mild tremors were felt in parts of the National Capital Region Sunday, measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, being third earthquake in the last one month having its epicentre in the region, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS — the nodal agency of the Union government for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country — the magnitude of the Sunday’s earthquake was recorded at 3.5 on the Richter scale.

“The earthquake was reported at 1.45 p.m. having its epicentre at 20 km north of New Delhi at 5 km depth,” the NCS said.

There were no immediate reports of any causality or loss of property.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted saying he is “praying for everyone’s safety”.

While the national capital is vulnerable to earthquakes, the region being the epicentre of a quake is rare. However, in the last 30 days, the city has witnessed three earthquakes having epicentre in the region.

On April 12 and 13, mild intensity earthquakes were felt in the region having epicentre in Delhi. In the two cases also, there were no reports of any damage.

Delhi, along with the country, is under a lockdown since March 25 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

IANS