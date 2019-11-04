Mumbai: After disappearing for a few years, Milind Soman suddenly came into limelight when he married 25-year-old girl Ankita Konwar.

Milind and Ankita were married 22 April 2018 in Alibaug. Today Milind is celebrating his 54th birthday. On this special occasion, let us talk a bit about his love life.

Milind met Mylene Jampanoi, a French actress, on the sets of their 2006 film, Valley of Flowers. The couple married in July 2006 at a resort in Goa. The couple decided to part ways in 2008 and filed for divorced in 2009. After this, he also had an affair with model Shahana Goswami for a few days.

During an interview, Milind and Ankita spoke openly about their relationship. Ankita was asked what her parents’ reaction was after coming to know about her relationship with the much older Milind.

“My mom was a little surprised,” Ankita said. To which, Milind added, “Her mother is younger than me.” Ankita balanced the same by saying, “By two years. She always liked him as a personality, but she was a little worried. ‘Are you sure?’ she asked me.” Milind’s family said the same too.

“I told them it’s not that I have to get married to him or something… I am just informing you that there is somebody in my life and I really like that person and I will spend my life with him, whether it’s going to be a wedding or no wedding. My mum said: ‘Okay, may be someday you will change your mind (laughs)’,” Ankita added.

Milind then recalled a funny incident, “And, after sometime, they wanted us to get married. In 2017 winter, we went to this fashion week and somebody took a picture and put it in the paper and we were holding hands wearing the same T-shirt. They wrote in the caption: ‘Milind Soman with his girlfriend at ’SS18’. Some people said she was 18. That became a big thing. Then her parents started getting a little anxious.”

By then Ankita had already thought that she wanted to get married.

Ankita was asked how she felt when she met Milind for the first time.

“He looked very cute. It seemed to me that I had not treated him well that night. I left without telling him and then he had to find me and all of that. I thought it’s better that I thank him for a beautiful dance. So, I texted,” said Ankita.