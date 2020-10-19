Srinagar: Security forces killed Monday a militant after an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The identity of the killed militant is being ascertained, they said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Melhura in Zainapora locality Monday evening following information about presence of militants. The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at security forces, a police official said.

In the last couple of weeks the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been successful in neutralising a number of militants in various districts of the state. Among those killed is a top LeT commandant who was from Pakistan. In the last two weeks more than 10 militants have been killed as security forces have beefed up operations.

Earlier three militants were killed in Shopian district October 7 after a night-long encounter with security forces.

