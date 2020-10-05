Srinagar: Two CRPF personnel were killed and three others injured as militants attacked a security forces party in Nowgam area of the city here Monday, police said. The militants fired upon a security forces party near Kandizal Bridge in Nowgam, a senior police official said. He informed that five CRPF personnel, including an ASI, were injured in the firing.

The injured personnel were taken to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital here. However, the doctors declared two of the CRPF personnel brought dead, the official said. The deceased have been identified as constables Shalinder Pratap Singh and Devndra Kumar Tripathi.

The official said the three injured personnel – ASI Gorakh Nath, constable Kirgain and constable James – are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers. Senior officials have rushed to the spot and further details are awaited, the official added.

PTI