Srinagar: Militants Friday shot and injured a non-local in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police sources said.

The victim has been identified as Muneeb-ur-Rehman from West Bengal. The incident took place in Ugergund village.

“He has been shifted to the hospital for treatment. Attending doctors described his condition as stable. The area has been surrounded for searches,” the sources said.

IANS