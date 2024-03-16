Bhubaneswar: Milk Mantra Dairy Private Limited will now look after the marketing and sales of women self-help groups’ (WSHGs’) Millet Shakti products on online platforms in the state. A memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed Friday by Milk Mantra Dairy Private Limited with Radharani WSHG of Bhubaneswar and Dibyajyoti WSHG of Rourkela.

The MoA signing ceremony was held at Krishi Bhawan in the presence of the director of agriculture and food production. The agreement exchanged between both parties, is aimed at formalising the marketing and sale of Millet Shakti products of both WSHGs on the online portal of Milk Mantra (Daily Moo).

As per the arrangement, Milk Mantra will pick orders from concerned WSHGs and stock in its storage. The consumers can place orders on Daily Moo and the millet products shall be delivered to their doorstep by the Milk Mantra. The products shall be made available in the Bhubaneswar capital region as well as Rourkela urban region for the customers. Official sources said under trial supplies, sales of over Rs 60,000 have been done as the demand among consumers is very high for the Millet Shakti products. “This innovative way of marketing and selling millet products, sources said, shall provide an enhanced income source to the WSHGs which is important for making the millet-based enterprises financially sustainable in the long term,” said the official.

As per the response of the sales, more WSHGs, more products and more regions across Odisha will be expanded within this arrangement. The director of agriculture and food production advised both the parties, the WSHGs and Milk Mantra to work sincerely to make the initiative successful.