Baliapal: With the arrest of three persons, police cracked the murder mystery of milk trader, Rakesh Choudhry. He was killed in Tangarpita under Baliapal police limits June 25. According to police, he was shot dead by a hardcore criminal of Uttar Pradesh. Police also seized a pistol and car from the trio.

Basta SDPO Ranjit Prusty and Baliapal IIC Prabhukalyan Acharya told reporters Tuesday that Rakesh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had left his village in 2006 and married Arati Mohanty of Tangarpita.

In 2013, Rakesh had sold off his property for Rs 20 lakh and settled down with his second wife in Baliapal. He did not take care of his first wife and his children and had not shared the money with them.

His son Anuj Choudhry alias Tudu was on the lookout for his father to take revenge as he was neglected by him.

Tudu along with two accomplices – Prabhin Agrawal of Rajasthan and Jasraj Choudhry of Bulandshahar – came to Baliapal in an unregistered car. They stayed at a lodge to plot the killing of Rakesh.

When Rakesh was going on his bike to sell milk June 25, the three hiding at Tangarpita Chhak shot him dead before fleeing the place.

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested the two accomplices. Balasore police will take the two into custody soon.

