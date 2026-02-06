Bhubaneswar: Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta Thursday flagged off a promotional chariot from Ekamra Haat as part of the 20th Grand Toshali Swadeshi Mela celebrations.

The promotional chariot will tour major cities, including Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Sambalpur and Berhampur, to spread awareness about the fair. The 20th Grand Toshali Swadeshi Mela will be held at Janata Maidan from February 14 to 26, themed ‘Swadeshi and Self-Reliance’, showcasing indigenous products and local craftsmanship.

A total of 840 stalls will be set up during the fair, featuring a wide range of handloom, textile and handicraft products from across the state as well as other parts of the country.

Several eminent personalities, including Prabhakar Maharana & Ileana Citaristi, attended the programme.