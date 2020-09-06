Keonjhar: Traffic chaos on NH 49 in Keonjhar has become routine due to plying of thousands of mineral-laden trucks.

Various stretches of the NH-49 lie out of bounds for people, leaving public movement in a complete stalemate.

Mind-boggling traffic jams are regular at Dangapani BS fuel tank and Baldevjew Filling station at Anjar.

Thousands of trucks are parked for hours at these places to get fuel. As a result, people going on urgent works, jobs, and ambulance services are affected by the traffic jam. People of 10 panchayats along NH-49 are at the receiving end of this routine problem

Besides, other NHs and roads in the district have become so unsafe and congested that accidents are a regular affair. One has to spend two to three hours to travel a distance of only one km. Ambulances and school buses are the most affected due to the rush.

Restoration work of the NH-49 has also been delayed due to traffic snarls. SDPO PK Toppo said steps are being taken to smoothen the NH restoration work.

PNN