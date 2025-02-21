Joda: Large-scale theft of minerals has been detected from an abandoned crusher unit near Behera hutting on the outskirts of this town in Keonjhar district. The matter came to the fore after the Mines department and Joda police recently conducted a joint raid and seized a vehicle that was illegally transporting minerals.

Officials said that an investigation is underway at the site. Sources said the crusher ceased operations in 2008-09, leaving behind thousands of tonnes of high-grade iron ore at the site. Mining officer Deepak Kumar Dhurua stated the balance of the mine closure and amount of minerals dumped in the crusher unit had been officially reported to the department. The raid was executed in the wee hours of Monday under the direction of senior mining officials. The crackdown resulted in seizure of a trailer (CG 10 BU 7791) loaded with stolen minerals while the illegal operators fl ed under the cover of darkness. Authorities also recovered a mobile phone from the vehicle. Joda Deputy Director of Mines Dinesh Agrawal dispatched a team of officials to the site to investigate the incident. Additionally, Forest department officials, led by forest guard Nilam Mohanta, conducted their own inspections. Minerals worth over Rs 100 crore remain in several abandoned crusher units and inactive stockpiles in Joda mining circle. Owing to lack of coordination between the Mines and Railway departments, iron ore worth around Rs 200 crore is lying at various railway sidings. The minerals have been seized by the Mines department.

Mines officials said since Railway authorities have not granted permission for transportation, these minerals remain idle and unutilised. Although the Mines department has written to Commercial Divisional Railway Manager, Chakradharpur regarding auction of minerals lying idle on railway sidings, there is no response from the latter. Also, several petitions have been filed in Orissa High Court over stockpile of minerals at several abandoned crusher units, but the matters are sub-judice. Meanwhile, the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has auctioned some of the seized iron ore which has drawn the attention of illegal mineral traders from neighbouring states. Reports indicate that certain corrupt government officials and anti-social elements are involved in these illegal operations.

According to Mining Deputy Director Agrawal, millions of tonnes of minerals have been dumped in several abandoned places. Authorities have been unable to relocate the minerals to a secure site due to lack logistic support, he said. He, however, clarified that efforts are underway to coordinate with OMC and take necessary steps. The owner of the stockpile at Behera hutting has been issued a notice to disclose the quantity of iron ore stored there, Agrawal added.