Bhubaneswar: People engaged in mining activities are vulnerable to tuberculosis (TB) as per the National Strategic Plan for 2017-25. This was revealed at a state-level consultative meeting for implementation of a workplace policy on tuberculosis (TB) held here recently.

The meeting was organised by REACH, in association with the State TB Cell, and supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Representatives of 20 mining companies and industries from four districts of the state attended the meeting.

Health and Family Welfare department commissioner-cum-secretary PK Meherda said, “Implementing a workplace policy on TB is a win-win situation for companies and their employees. We will ensure a seamless integration and interaction of communities, industries, mining companies, district administration, civil society organisations and the Health department for the purpose.”

Meherda released the ‘State Impact Report of TB Call to Action Project’, implemented in the state since 2016 by REACH. The report summarises the key results and achievements of the project including the following – TB survivors from 23 districts of the state were trained as TB champions; over 2,000 people with TB provided support services by TB champions; over 26,000 people in the community were sensitised by champions and 20 companies sensitised on TB and signed letters of intent.

Director of Public Health Ajit Mohanty said, “Miners are a vulnerable population to TB as per the National Strategic Plan for 2017-25 and ensuring their access to services is a challenge. We need to work together to increase the number of people diagnosed with TB in the four major mining districts and improve their treatment outcomes as well.”