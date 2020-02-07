Joda: With the state government auctioning mines in Joda area of Keonjhar district, thousands of workers who are engaged in this sector, organised a rally over several demands, here Thursday. The workers, fearing job loss, rallied under the banner ‘Nagarika and Paribesa Surakhya Mancha’ (NPSM).

Hundreds of men and women from panchayats of Jajanga, Bandhuabeda, Kamalpur, Gurutuan, Jamirta, Lahunipasi and Bholabeda joined in the rally. The rally started from Langalata continued till Jurudi then to Crech Hating.

Addressing the workers, chairman of NPSM Narendra Hansda said many multinational companies have been getting the leases of the mines by taking part in the state government’s auction process. “But there is no provision for reappointing workers in the mines after the auction.”

Members of the labour union demanded that before auctioning the mines, the government should think of rehabilitating the workers associated with the activity.

NPSM secretary Prasant Ghana said that a new leaseholder is required to get statutory clearances pertaining to environment and ‘consent to operate’ under multiple forests and mining Acts to start operating the mines. He highlighted that the cumbersome process takes months and meanwhile, what will the workers do? “As a result, the labourers will be unemployed till the new leaseholders start mining operations,” added Ghana.

According to reports, the auctioning of Rungta mines was underway, Thursday. By 4pm, the bidding amount had touched 96.35 per cent of the tender amount and it is expected that it would cross 120 per cent by tomorrow.

The expiry of lease period of Aditya Birla Groups, SL Mines and Industry LTD has made the future of the workers uncertain. Even the workers who are working under the existing lease holding companies are worried fearing job losses in case the new leaseholders get rid of them.

As the state government has not set particular guidelines to secure the employment of the mineworkers, the workers are jittery.

It may be mentioned that more than 3,000 workers and labourers were deployed in mining activities in the district. Freezing of mines will affect the livelihood of locals both directly and indirectly.

Members of NPSM pointed out that before the rally snowballs into an agitation, the government should come out with a clear-cut policy for retention of labourers in the mines of the district.

