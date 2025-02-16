Keonjhar: Police here have yet to locate Nimananda Pradhan, Vice President of Grewal Minerals and Metals at Barbil in this district, nearly 72 hours after he was reported to be missing under mysterious circumstances. Pradhan was last seen leaving his office around 7:30 pm Wednesday.

When he failed to return home that night, his family attempted to contact him, but his phone was switched off. They then tried reaching his driver, Md Firoz, only to find out that his phone was also switched off.

Pradhan’s family members reported the matter to Barbil police Thursday. Upon receiving the complaint, police began an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage from the company and various other locations in Barbil.

Officers Friday visited Pradhan’s office to gather statements from staff and also went to the driver’s residence for further inquiry.

Superintendent of Police Nitin Kushalkar has personally taken charge of the investigation. “We are looking into all possible angles and making every effort to rescue him,” said Ashok Kumar Nayak, Inspector-in-Charge of Barbil police station.

PNN