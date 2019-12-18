Bhubaneswar: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has in its report before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) claimed that the losses due to rampant illegal mining in Madanpur village under Ghasipura teshil of Keonjhar district has caused losses to the local environment worth crores.

The CPCB was earlier directed by the NGT to undertake a joint inspection at the site with the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), District Collector and others and report to the green tribunal about the issue. It was also asked to assess the magnitude of losses the illegal process caused to the area. The NGT had also castigated the district administration for allowing such illegal activities under its nose.

“..we carried out a joint inspection December 2, 2019 in the affected areas and assessed the damage caused due to the illegal mining and calculated the environmental compensation for restoration, repair, reclamation and rehabilitation to the tune of Rs 7.30 crore,” CPCB said in its latest affidavit to the NGT.

The joint inspection panel claimed that during their visit to the site no mining operations were noticed. However, excavation of minor minerals – laterite – was observed in the affected areas. It also said that the Ghasipura tehsildar has collected a fine and royalty of Rs 23.53 lakh during the last three years from the land.

The report by the CPCB claimed the activities were undertaken by the locals and it continued for 7,300 days illegally. The report said the penalty and royalty have been submitted to the tehsildar and 5 per cent of it should be deposited in the Environment Management Fund as per Odisha Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2016. On the other hand, the total environment compensation is assessed to be Rs 7.30 crore.

During its last hearing the NGT said, “The status report reveals lawlessness in the area as illegal mining is being given a free run and no effective measures have been taken to stop such activities. Sporadic action which appears to have been taken would not amount to effective action for protection of the environment. From the rampant illegal mining going on in the area, we can reasonably infer that there is something dark at the bottom.”