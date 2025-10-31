Jaleswar: A Miscreant allegedly threatened two junior mining officers of dire consequences after they raided an illegal sand quarry at Kuanrpur ghat under this tehsil in Balasore district Thursday. Illegal sand smuggling continues at the ghat despite repeated complaints to the authorities, sources said. The incident occurred when Jaleswar Junior Mining Officer Tapas Behera and Basta Junior Mining Officer Satyachinmaya Jena jointly conducted a raid at the illegal sand quarry.

However, they did not find anyone engaged in sand lifting during the inspection. While the officers were present at the spot, a local resident identified as Pradeep Sahu reportedly clicked photos of the officials’ vehicle, leading to a heated argument between Sahu and the mining officers.

During the confrontation, Sahu allegedly misbehaved with the officers and threatened to kill them. Following the incident, Behera lodged a written complaint against Sahu at the Raibania police station. A case (116/25) has been registered, and police have launched an investigation into the matter.