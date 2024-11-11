Bhubaneswar: Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia inaugurated the state-of-the art Exotic Primate Complex (EPC) at Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) here Sunday. The naturalistic enclosure complex is designed to house seven species of primates from around the world, including Cotton-top tamarin, Golden-handed tamarin, Siamang, Black-tufted marmoset, Common marmoset, Geoffroy’s marmoset and Squirrel monkey.

Notably, four of these species – Cotton-top tamarin, Siamang, Common marmoset, and Geoffroy’s Marmoset are new additions to the park. The complex, developed over an area of 13665.20 sqft, features seven nature-simulating enclosures with species-specific enrichment, 18 feeding cells, and 10 back kraals meticulously designed to mimic the natural habitat of these fascinating creatures at an expenditure of Rs 1.75 crore.

Additionally, facilities for visitors have also been upgraded with addition of a stretchable tensile fabric canopy, glass-fronted viewing area, waterfall, landscaping and stamp concrete roads to enhance the visitor’s experience. Inaugurating the complex, Minister Khuntia said that the new addition represents a significant milestone towards state’s commitment to biodiversity conservation, environmental education, and raising awareness about the precious wildlife that the planet holds. “The EPC is now home to a diverse collection of unique and exotic primates from across the globe, including species like the Siamang, Squirrel Monkey, and Golden Langur. The diversity showcases the beauty and significance of wildlife beyond our national boundaries and brings a world of biodiversity right here to Nandankanan. By conserving these species and providing educational experiences for the public, we hope to inspire people to engage in conservation efforts actively,” the minister said. “Today’s inauguration is not merely a testament to our dedication to conserving environment and biodiversity, but also a call to action for each of us to take responsibility for our natural world,” he added.

Zoos like Nandankanan play a vital role in educating the public, especially our young generation, about the importance of wildlife and ecosystems. We aim to offer visitors a learning platform where they can understand the urgency of conservation and take part in preservation and conservation efforts actively, Khuntia stated. “I wish to commend the dedication and tireless efforts of all those involved in the realisation of this vision. Together, let us continue to uphold the principles of ‘conserve, educate, and inspire’ and work towards a future where humans and wildlife thrive together in harmony,” he further added. The minister appealed to everyone to visit Nandankanan and be a part of the transformative journey toward a sustainable future.