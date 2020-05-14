Bhubaneswar: Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena promised Thursday action against Baliapal block development officer (BDO) Chhabirani Sahu in Balasore district. A video of Chhabirani has gone viral where she is seen misbehaving with migrant workers returning from Gujarat. Jena has condemned the incident.

“The kind of behaviour Baliapal BDO has shown is not acceptable. She should not have reacted in this manner while interacting with the migrant workers. This type of behaviour is not acceptable during crisis situation like the one we are facing now. I have sought report from Balasore District Collector and action will be taken accordingly,” Jena said.

Sources said that more than 20 Odia migrant workers from Gujarat arrived at Balasore station Wednesday. They were brought to Baliapal by a bus from the railway station. As the bus stopped for a long duration stretches the returnees asked for some drinking water on Baliapal.

It was then an altercation took place between the BDO and the Gujarat returnees. Some of them including Mithun Barik and Kanhu Charan Santa resented the behaviour meted out to them by the BDO.

However, when the situation turned normal, Chabbirani said she should have maintained her cool. “This was not intentional. I shouted at them only when they overreacted”.