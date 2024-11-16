Keonjhar: State Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia Friday directed Keonjhar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Dhanaraj HD to take departmental action against negligent forest staff over illegal tree felling in Krushnapur protected forest of Champua range. The Forest department has already filed cases against 13 members of the Van Suraksha Samiti (VSS) involved in this matter. However, local villagers have alleged that due to departmental negligence, a large number of trees beyond the permitted limit were felled and illegally transported.

The minister, responding to complaints from villagers and media representatives, assured that strict action would be taken against responsible Forest personnel. It is worth noting that permission had been granted by the DFO for cutting 2,505 eucalyptus trees in the Krushnapur protected forest under the supervision of the VSS.

However, allegations surfaced that numerous trees beyond the permitted count were felled prompting the villagers to lodge complaints with the District Collector and the DFO. Following complaints, the DFO ordered a recount of the felled trees, during which excessive felling of 1,123 trees was identified. However, the Forest department abruptly stopped the recounting process and delayed it for over a month, leading the villagers to escalate the matter to the minister.