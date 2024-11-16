Kendrapara: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the District Magistrate (DM) of Dhenkanal to ensure that the best possible care and medical facilities are provided to a poor, pregnant and unwed woman who is a victim of repeated gangrape. The NHRC Tuesday instructed the DM to ensure the safe delivery of the child, provision of all necessary pre- and post-delivery care to the mother and newborn, and submit an updated status report on the monetary compensation provided to the survivor through the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Dhenkanal. Additionally, the NHRC directed the Superintendent of Police (SP), Dhenkanal, to submit a supplementary status report on the case while considering a petition filed by human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy.

The petitioner brought to the NHRC’s attention the issue of the repeated gangrape of a 22-year old, mentally challenged, poor, and homeless woman by several individuals in an abandoned Anganwadi centre in Bhapur Outpost limits under the jurisdiction of Dhenkanal Sadar police station. The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the woman over an extended period, leaving her seven months pregnant. She is currently residing in the abandoned building with her ailing father, who suffers from severe mental health issues and was unable to protect his daughter from the ordeal. Both the woman and her father had been living in the abandoned Anganwadi centre without a door due to their homelessness.

Taking advantage of their vulnerability, the accused repeatedly assaulted her, resulting in her pregnancy. The One Stop Centre (Sakhi Kendra) in Dhenkanal took custody of the survivor September 6. Tripathy requested immediate legal action against the accused and negligent officials, as well as psycho-social counselling, rehabilitation, and compensation for the victim. He also sought a comprehensive survey of destitute and mentally ill individuals in the state within a specific timeframe. Earlier, the NHRC had directed the DM and SP of Dhenkanal September 11 to take appropriate action and submit their reports to the commission within four weeks. In compliance with these directives, the DM submitted a report stating that the 22-year-old survivor and her father were living under the staircase of a building in the village of Mahulpunji. The survivor had been raped by eight youths from the village, resulting in her pregnancy. Based on her written complaint, four accused individuals were arrested and sent to judicial custody. One minor, aged 16, was also involved in the crime and was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), September 13.

A team consisting of the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), Protection Officer (PO), and Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Dhenkanal, visited the site and recommended relocating the survivor to the Jagruti-II (MDSM) shelter after completing the necessary protocols. The team also instructed the Central Administrator of the Sakhi Kendra to initiate assistance for the survivor in accordance with established guidelines. The victim’s father was referred to the Senior Citizen Home operated by Maharshi Dayananda Service Mission, Govindpur, and has been residing there since September 8. Given the advanced stage of the survivor’s pregnancy, the NHRC expressed concern for her well-being. A copy of the order has been sent to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha, with instructions to take further action and submit reports within eight weeks.