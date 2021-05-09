Balasore: Union Minister of State for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Pratap Chandra Sarangi had a narrow escape Sunday afternoon after a tractor hit his car.

Sarangi escaped with minor injuries in the road accident that took place in Nilagiri block of Balasore district.

According to a source, Sarangi was travelling in a car. He was on his way to attend a programme. As the car was nearing Podasula Chowk, a tractor hit it, leaving the minister, his PA and driver injured.

The minister was immediately rescued and rushed to Balasore district headquarters hospital (DHH). However, he is said to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, police have seized the tractor and detained the tractor driver. A detailed investigation is underway, it was learnt.

PNN