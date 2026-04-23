Bhubaneswar: Chief Speaker Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister of Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education, Thursday said Odisha is emerging as a major investment destination, backed by an industry-friendly environment and progressive policies.

Addressing the Business Eminence Awards 2026, Swain thanked Dharitri and Orissa POST Editor Tathagata Satpathy and CEO Adyasha Satpathy for organising the event, which honours entrepreneurs contributing to the state’s growth.

Highlighting the role of business, he said it offers flexibility, freedom and scope for innovation, adding that business leaders also act as social leaders by generating employment and contributing to societal transformation.

Swain said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the foundation stone has been laid for 148 projects worth Rs 2.87 lakh crore, while multiple MoUs have been signed to boost future growth.

He added that the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) has approved 433 proposals worth over Rs 8 lakh crore, reflecting growing investor confidence in the state.

The minister said Odisha is set to establish two pharma parks and is focusing on labour-intensive industries to enhance employment opportunities.

He further said the state has secured the top position under India Skills, and two World Skill Centres will be set up in Sambalpur and Berhampur, similar to the one in Bhubaneswar.

Swain also said the government is extending financial support to student entrepreneurs to strengthen the startup ecosystem in Odisha.