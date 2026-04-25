Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Gymnastics Association (OGA) hosted an official press conference Friday, announcing the Junior & Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championships 2026–27, scheduled to be held at Kalinga Stadium from April 25 to May 3, 2026.

The championships are being organised by Odisha Gymnastics Association in collaboration with the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) and with the support of the Sports and Youth Services Department Odisha, Government of Odisha.

The press conference was graced by Bijay Kumar Swain, Additional Secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha; Kallol Mukherjee, Chief Operating Officer, Gymnastics Federation of India; Ashok Sahoo, Secretary, Odisha Gymnastics Association; Dhiran Panda, Executive Member, Odisha Gymnastics Association; Dhiroj Kumar Pattnaik, Officer on Special Duty, Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha; Rakesh Patra, National Coach, Indian Gymnastics Team; and Ashok Mishra, Competition Manager, Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Addressing the media, Kallol Mukherjee, Chief Operating Officer, Gymnastics Federation of India, emphasised the championship’s significance in the national and international pathway, “The National Championships remain a critical benchmark in India’s gymnastics calendar.

Performances here will directly influence selections for major upcoming international competitions, including the Asian Championships, Asian Games, and the Commonwealth Games. The depth of talent we are witnessing today reflects the steady progress of gymnastics in India and platforms like these Nationals are essential to building that competitive edge.” Ashok Sahoo, General Secretary, Odisha Gymnastics Association, said the significance of the championship, stating that it serves as a crucial selection trial for the 2026 Commonwealth Games and the 2026 Asian Championships.

He noted that the Nationals provide an important platform for Indian gymnasts, who have been training rigorously for months, to showcase their talent on a national stage. He also highlighted that such events create valuable opportunities for promising athletes to learn from one another and elevate their performance.

He expressed his gratitude to the Federation, the Gymnastics Association, and the Government of Odisha for their continued support in promoting the sport and for providing platforms like these Nationals that contribute to the growth and development of gymnastics in the country.

The championship will see participation from over 600 gymnasts representing 25 States, three Union Territories, and service boards, competing across Men’s Artistic Gymnastics (MAG) and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG).

The competition will include Team Championships, Individual All-Around events, and Apparatus Finals across junior and senior categories. Prominent Indian gymnasts, including Pranati Nayak, Tapan Mohanty, Yogeshwar Singh, Asish Kumar, Protishta Samanta, and Tapeswaranath Das, are expected to participate alongside emerging talents from across the country.

The event will be conducted on FIG-approved apparatus and will be supported by a technical panel of over 300 officials, including judges, coaches, and support staff, ensuring adherence to national and international standards.

Athletes will also benefit from access to dedicated warm-up and training facilities adjacent to the high-performance gymnastics centre. The opening ceremony is scheduled for April 25, 2026. Competitions will be conducted in multiple sessions, culminating in the finals and closing ceremonies April 28 (Men’s) and May 3 (Women’s).

The return of the National Championships to Odisha marks another milestone in the state’s sporting journey and reflects the strong collaborative efforts between OGA, GFI, and the Government of Odisha in advancing gymnastics across all levels, from grassroots development to elite performance pathways.