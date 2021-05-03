Bargarh: Setting an example for others, state Rural Development Minister Susanta Singh drove an ambulance Monday to shift a COVID-19 infected man to hospital at Sohela area in Bargarh.

According to a source, Singh was informed that a youth of Tabada village under Sohela block of the district has been suffering from COVID-19. However, the minster reached the locality by driving the ambulance himself, a resident of the locality stated.

Also read: 34 inmates flee from quarantine centre in Mayurbhanj, BDO lodges FIR

Later, Singh took the COVID-19 patient to the special hospital at Sohela area in the vehicle. He also facilitated quick admission of the youth and directed the doctors to ensure proper treatment of the patient.

Notably, the minister has donated a new ambulance for convenient transportation of COVID-19 patients in the area.

Bargarh district registered 452 new cases in the last 24 hours.

PNN