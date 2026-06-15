Sambalpur: Two persons, including a minor, drowned while taking a bath in Ib river in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district Sunday afternoon, police said.

The deceased were identified as Pankaj Kumar Sahu (20) and Girija Shankar Sahu (16).

The incident took place around 3 pm at a ghat in Jharsuguda Sadar police station area, an officer said.

Locals fished the two out of water and took them to Jharsuguda Main Hospital where doctors declared them dead, he said.

The police registered a case of unnatural death and further investigation is underway, the officer added.