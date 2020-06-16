Rourkela: A minor boy was Tuesday arrested for impersonating Rourkela police superintendent K Siva Subramani on Facebook and blackmailing unsuspecting persons.

The accused, a resident of Bolangir district, was arrested after a report was lodged at Udit Nagar police station in Rourkela in this connection.

According to a source in the police, the accused had opened the account on Facebook impersonating K Siva Subramani about four-five days back.

Rourkela police also informed that the accused minor used to cheat people by impersonating influential people on the social media platform. He opened Facebook IDs of former Sambalpur collector Subham Saxena, former Sambalpur SP Sanjeev Arora and Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra among others.

The accused earlier blackmailed a businessman from Bhubaneswar area by using a fake Facebook account of an established person and took Rs 15 crore from him. He used the money to buy a luxury car. Later, he was arrested and was sent to a correction home. However, he went back to committing the same crime after coming out of the correction home.