Rairangpur: Police arrested Monday a 16-year old boy on charge of raping a 30-year old woman under Rairangpur Rural Police limits in Mayurbhanj district, Monday.

The accused was arrested after the victim lodged a complaint in the police station. Later, the accused and the victim were taken for a medical examination to Rairangpur hospital. A case was registered in this connection and the accused minor was produced before a juvenile justice board.

The incident occurred when the woman had gone to relieve herself on the village outskirts Sunday night. The accused finding the woman alone forcibly took her to a deserted place and raped her. He then threatened the victim with dire consequences if she reported the incident to anyone.

The woman somehow managed to go back home and then she narrated her ordeal to other family members. Monday the victim and some of her family members went to the police station and filed a complaint. The police then swung into action and arrested the kid.