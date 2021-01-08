Rairangpur: Police Friday arrested a minor boy for raping his physically challenged niece who is also a minor. The incident was reported from Kuladihha village under Gorumahishani police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The victim’s parents were busy working on their farmland. Finding her alone, her uncle approached her and took her to the backside of the paddy field and committed the shocking crime. He allowed her to go after threatening her not to reveal the matter to anyone.

Out of fear, she did not disclose what had happened to her before her family members. But her minor brother who had witnessed the act narrated everything to their parents.

The parents sought the help of the local ward member and thereafter lodged a police complaint. Taking the case seriously, the police launched an investigation and arrested the minor.

PNN