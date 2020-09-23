Baripada: In a tragic incident, a minor boy of Kiapanaposi village under Karanjia police station in Mayurbhanj district was beaten to death Wednesday for allegedly stealing Rs 500. Sources said that a woman who is a neighbor played the main role in thrashing the boy to death. She and few others beat up the boy brutally stating that he had stolen Rs 500.

The boy sustained grievous injury on his head and other parts of the body. The family members of the boy took him to the hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

The family members of the boy have filed an FIR at the Karanjia police station. The police reached at the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

The woman who played the main role in the thrashing confessed to her crime. However, she also feigned ignorance about the minor’s death.

Police are probing the matter and forensic team has been deputed to carry out the investigations.

PNN