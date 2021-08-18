Rayagada: A minor boy who was attending an online class on a hilltop to access better mobile network, accidentally slipped down in Rayagada district and succumbed to grievous injuries Tuesday afternoon.

According to a source, the deceased boy was identified as Andriya Jagaranga from Pandraguda village under Padmapur block. The 13-year-old was a student of Missionary School in Cuttack. He had been attending online classes at his home in Rayagada during the Covid-19-induced lockdown period, a man from the same village said.

As misfortune would have it, Jagaranga’s mobile phone did not get any signal at home to attend his online class. It led the minor to climb a hill nearby Pandraguda to access better network coverage.

As it rained heavily later, the minor boy could not keep his balance atop the hill and fell down, thereby sustaining a severe head injury.

Some local villagers rescued Jagaranga from a pool of blood and rushed him to the hospital at Padmapur for treatment. However, the boy succumbed while undergoing treatment at the health facility.

PNN