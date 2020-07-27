Kendrapara: A 15-year-old boy was killed in a crocodile attack at Parimukundapur village under Rajkanika police limits in this district Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Rudra, son of Bholanath Behera of Parimukundapur village.

According to family members, Rudra and four other friends had gone to River Kharasrota to take a bath. It was when they were enjoying the bath in the sultry afternoon that a crocodile swam near to them and before they could act, the reptile caught Rudra in its jaws and dragged him into the water.

According to an eyewitness, Rudra’s friends tried their best to rescue their friend from the jaws of the crocodile but failed.

The four others ran to their village and informed the seniors who in turn informed the police and fire department.

Fire personnel launched a search operation in boats and four to five hours later, his mutilated body was found floating in the water.

PNN