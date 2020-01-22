Kuanmara: In a tragic incident, a minor boy drowned in a pond at Parichipur village under Baradihi panchayat of Gopabandhunagar block in Bhadrak district.

The deceased was identified as four-year-old Rajat.

According to locals, Rajat was playing nearby the pond when he lost his balance and accidentally slipped into deep water and drowned.

When the boy did not return, his family members and friends searched for him and found his body floating in the water. The family members along with other villagers recovered the body.

Though they immediately rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Local police reached the spot on being informed, registered a case of unnatural death. The officials will send the body for autopsy Wednesday, said an official.

PNN