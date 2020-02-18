Malkangiri: A minor boy and his sister sustained grievous burn injuries Tuesday in a fire mishap at Gaudaguda village in Malkangiri district. The boy is eight years old while the girl is two. Their identities are yet to be ascertained.

Sources said, the accident took place Tuesday morning while their parents were working in a brick kiln and were away from home. Somehow a fire broke out inside the house and the kids who were sleeping got burnt.

Hearing their screams, locals rushed to their rescue. The kids were first taken to the Malkangiri district headquarter hospital (DHH) and later to the Koraput DHH after their conditions deteriorated.

Police reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.

PNN