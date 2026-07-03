Joda: A minor was killed, and another sustained critical injuries after an earthen mound collapsed during alleged illegal manganese mining in the Malda reserve forest on the fringes of Kendujhar-Sundargarh districts in the wee hours of Thursday, police said. The deceased and the injured are both minors from the Malda area under Rugudi police limits in Kendujhar district, officials said.

According to police, the accident occurred during an illegal mining operation in the reserve forest, which is known for its high-grade manganese deposits. Mining mafias are alleged to be using minors for unauthorised extraction of the mineral.

During the pre-dawn operation, a mound of earth suddenly caved in, trapping the two boys under the debris. They were rescued by others present at the site and rushed to Tata Steel Hospital in Joda. A doctor declared one of the boys dead on arrival, while the other remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment. The latest tragedy comes almost exactly a year after a similar incident in the area. Three people were killed when an abandoned forest mining site near Malda caved in during illegal mineral extraction July 2, 2025.