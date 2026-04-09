Mumbai: A fire broke out at Terminal 1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai Thursday evening, and it was brought under control swiftly, officials said.

The airport operations remained unaffected, and there were no casualties, they added.

A short circuit caused the fire, which was reported at 6.10 pm, and it was brought under control by the emergency response teams within minutes, the CSMIA spokesperson said.

He described the fire as “minor”.