Erasama: A minor girl was allegedly gangraped by four youths under this police limits in Jagatsinghpur district, police said Thursday. The survivor is the member of a minority community. On being informed, police arrested one of the accused while the rest are absconding, Tirtol SDPO Deepak Ranjan Jena said.

The incident occurred when the girl had gone to a pond near her residence to relieve herself, August 24 night. There four youths stuffed her mouth with a napkin and took her to a deserted place and raped her in turns. Her mother grew apprehensive and went out to search for her as she did not return after a long time.

The accused fled the scene on seeing her mother. The girl narrated her ordeal before her family members and lodged a complaint in the police station, August 25. Police registered a case and arrested one of the accused, Erasama IIC Prasant Kumar Majhi said. The accused has been produced in court while hunt for rest of the three accused is on, he added.

PNN