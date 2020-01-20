Kendrapara: Pattamundai police Sunday arrested two persons in connection with the abduction and gangrape of a minor girl after she was offered some drinks laced with drugs January 12.

Kendrapara Superintendent of Police Niti Sekhar told reporters at Pattamundai that two persons, identified as Tinku alias Bana alias Bhanupratap Samal, 38, of Singhpur under Binjharpur police limits and Sipun alias Biswanath Swain, 25, of Kalinga under Badabil police limits of Keonjhar district, were arrested. The police also seized a Bolero van used for the crime from the possession of the accused.

The 14-year-old girl was on her way to her uncle’s house at Thakarpatana when a fellow-villager, Sisir Kumar Nayak, allegedly advised her not to wait for the ferry service on the banks of river Kani. He is reported to have told her that his friends would drop her at her destination in the van. But when the girl refused to accompany the villagers, she was allegedly pushed into the vehicle by Sisisr Kumar Nayak with the help of Tinku and Sipun.

Later, Tinku and Sipun are reported to have offered her some drinks before driving her towards Jajpur.

When the girl fell unconscious, the accused Sipun and Tinku are said to have outraged her modesty. The next morning, the accused dropped the victim near her village. When she regained consciousness, she narrated her ordeal to her parents. Consequently, the victim’s father lodged an FIR at Pattamundai police station January 14.

Acting on the information, Pattamundai police registered a case and started an inquiry.

The police with the help of a special squad arrested Sipun and Tinku from Telkoi in Keonjhar district by tracking their mobile. They were produced before the JMFC court of Pattamundai under Sections 363, 328, 342, 294, 506, 376-D (A),109 IPC, section 4 and 6 of POCSO Act and were remanded in jail custody.

