Berhampur: A minor girl studying Plus II in a local college was raped by a minor boy after he barged inside her house under Baidyanathpur police limits in Ganjam district on New Year’s eve Tuesday, police said Thursday.

Police registered a case over a complaint by her mother and arrested the boy Wednesday. A medical examination was conducted on the accused and the survivor. Later, the accused was produced before a juvenile justice board which remanded him to a probation home.

The survivor also recorded her statement under Section-164 at a special POCSO court in the city, Thursday. The incident has sparked shockwaves in the area.

Police said the girl’s uncle had come home for New Year celebration. Later, the uncle went to drop her mother at the Berhampur railway station to board a train for Bhubaneswar late night.

The girl was alone at home and her younger siblings were sleeping when the accused knocked at her door. The girl opened the door assuming that her uncle might have come back. The boy barged inside the house and forced himself on her.

Meanwhile, her mother and uncle came back as the train was scheduled to arrive late at the station. They knocked on the door when the accused threatened to kill her with a knife and asked her to open the door. The accused fled their house as soon as the girl opened the door. The survivor broke down before her mother and narrated her ordeal. Later, her mother visited the police station and lodged a complaint.