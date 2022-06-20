Baliapal: A 13-year-old girl drowned in a pond while two others were rendered critical at Remu village under this police limits in Balasore, Sunday. The deceased was identified as Manorama Patra, 13, of Kathasagada village. Two of them rescued in critical condition were identified as Ananya Patra, 12, of Langaleswar and Jaylakshmi Parida, 13, of Kalanda.

The two were shifted to the district headquarters hospital. The girls with their family members had come to Remu village to attend the marriage reception of their relative Gadadhar Jena. The incident occurred when they had gone to bathe in a nearby pond. Relatives rescued them in critical condition and rushed them to Baliapal community health centre (CHC) for treatment.

Later Manorama was shifted to the district headquarters hospital where she succumbed during treatment. Baliapal police registered a case and handed over the body to her family members after post-mortem.